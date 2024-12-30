© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming intends to buy federal land with Kelly Parcel sale funds

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 30, 2024 at 7:45 PM MST
A grove of winter-dead Aspen trees intrudes upon a sagebrush sea. The Tetons are seen in the distance.
Hanna Merzbach
/
KHOL
The Kelly Parcel provides critical habitat to a slew of species. Many residents in Teton County, and across the state, want to see it permanently protected.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

With the sale of the Kelly Parcel to Grand Teton National Park complete, Wyoming is eyeing oil and gas-rich federal land elsewhere in the Cowboy State to help fund public schools and institutions.

On Dec. 30, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming Office have signed a Letter of Intent for the state to acquire or exchange federal land in the state.

OSLI has identified about 121,000 acres of BLM lands in the Powder River Basin and in southwest Wyoming that would meet the state’s goals.

The state’s priorities include advancing Wyoming’s management of oil and gas development, and consolidating land ownership and making management more uniform.

It says it wants to purchase federal land and mineral interests next to existing state trust lands or private lands that aren’t in sensitive habitat or culturally sensitive areas.

Gordon reiterated that he wants to use the $100 million from the Kelly Parcel sale, potentially combined with $62 million from other Teton County parcel sales, to acquire BLM parcels.

“Along with the protection of an iconic parcel of land, we now begin working to ensure that there is no net-gain in federal lands in Wyoming,” Gordon said in a statement. “It has been my goal to utilize the proceeds of this sale to expand the State’s portfolio of lands and minerals, and this is the first step towards doing so.”

The Letter of Intent is an early step in a potential land purchase or exchange. OSLI has begun identifying a list of potential parcels managed by the BLM.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Kelly ParcelWyoming Office of State Lands and InvestmentsBureau of Land Managementpowder river basinGrand Teton National Park
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

