Wyoming’s energy savings program could save you money, if the federal dollars aren’t cut

If you live in Wyoming and are struggling to pay your electric bill or natural gas bill, there might be federal aid next year. But the state needs to hear from you first.

The aid would come through the Wyoming Energy Authority’s (WEA) forthcoming Home Energy Savings Program .

“[It] aims to help low- and moderate-income residents save money on their energy bills,” said Patrick Millin, WEA state energy program manager.

The WEA is in the early stages of building out this program and needs to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Energy by January. If approved, the federal dollars could go toward home improvement projects that could save residents money.

“Heat pump installations in the home, sealing around the windows and doors, replacing windows and doors, adding insulation into the attic. Also replacing electric appliances,” Millin said.

Before they submit the application, the WEA is looking for resident input.

“Would you encourage participation in this program?” said Millin. “What would get residents to participate in the program?”

WEA will have a meeting Dec. 10, Tuesday, at Laramie County Community College at 5 p.m. You can also attend online .

So far, Millin said there’s broad support for the effort. But his main concern is the uncertainty of whether Wyoming can roll out the funds to residents because of presidential changes.

“There is that possibility that the program would get cut at the federal level,” Millin said.

About $69 million is earmarked for Wyoming out of the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s Biden-era legislation from 2022, which Trump has said he’d roll parts of back.

“Then we would not be able to participate in the program,” Millin said. “But that’s, frankly, out of our hands. But if the program is available to us, we will be pursuing it.”

Specifics on how to apply for the program will be outlined next year. But some details are known. Millin said low-income residents could have 100 percent of home energy cost improvements paid for. He said low-income qualifies as households at 80 percent or below the median area income.

Also, middle-income households would get 50 percent of costs covered. That bracket is determined by households that are between 80 and 150 percent of the median area income.

