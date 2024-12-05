Hunters in Worland are concerned about chronic wasting disease impacting mule deer

Wyoming’s mule deer population is fifty percent lower than the 40-year average, according to The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The department is hosting a series of conversations around the state to gather input on how the species is managed.

At a meeting in Worland, a dozen people sat in a circle and queried WGFD staff for two hours.

A handful expressed concern over how the department is managing chronic wasting disease (CWD), which is a fatal neurological condition.

According to a pamphlet handed out at the meeting, CWD is one of the factors leading to lower mule deer numbers. Other reasons include habitat loss and predation, among other factors.

Hunter Seth Pederson said he’s seen CWD test results get faster over time and he hopes that trend continues.

“Speedy test results definitely make people more likely to actually turn it in,” he said.

Eric Decker has hunted in the Big Horn Basin for 20 years. He said he wants to see more check stations that collect samples for CWD testing. He said he didn’t run across any this hunting season.

“I just haven't seen the prevalence of it. Maybe I've just missed you guys. But we're talking over a long period of time. It's like, where is Game and Fish?,” Decker asked.

WGFD said they added hours at some check stations in the Big Horn Basin this year. That’s because some hunt areas in the basin are a current focus for CWD sampling and monitoring.

There are nine herd units in the Big Horn Basin. According to WGFD, two of the nine herds have averaged around 49-54 percent prevalence of CWD between 2021 to 2023.

The prevalence rate is the percentage of animals testing positive for CWD from samples gathered via hunter harvested mule deer bucks.

WGFD will host similar community meetings in Lovell, Cody, Greybull and Powell next week.

