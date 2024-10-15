© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Game & Fish asks hunters to submit elk and deer samples to help detect chronic wasting disease

By Olivia Weitz
Published October 15, 2024
Elk
Wikimedia Commons

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department is asking hunters in the Cody area to submit samples to help monitor for chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD impacts the nervous system and can be fatal for deer, elk and moose.

The department wants samples from elk and mule deer in certain hunting areas. A map of the hunting areas can be found here.

Hunters can drop them off at check stations as well as the Game and Fish office, Medicine Lodge State Park and at Northwest College on the south side of the Science and Math building. Some taxidermists and processors in the Big Horn basin accept samples as well.

The disease has not been shown to transmit to humans. However, hunters are still advised to wear gloves and avoid handling brain or spinal tissue.

Game and Fish is collecting these samples to help monitoring the disease in the state. It has already spread to most areas of the state.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
