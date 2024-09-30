© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Hunter kills a grizzly in the northern Winds after an attack

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:53 PM MDT
Squaretop Mountain in the Wind River Range with a lake in front of it and green grass.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
The Upper Green area in the Wind River Range, which is the general area where the attack happened.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A hunter killed a grizzly bear after being attacked in the northern end of the Wind River Mountains on Sept. 26

Landon Clement, a 31-year-old marathon runner and outdoorsman from Georgia, was elk hunting in the Upper Green area, a quarter mile from Crow Creek. According to Pinedale Roundup reporting, the sow and her two cubs approached Clement and the sow attacked him, even as he fired his gun to scare her. She pinned Clement to the ground and he tried to shoot, but his gun jammed. The bear then sunk her teeth about three inches into Clement’s leg. He managed to unjam his gun and fatally shoot the bear while she was on top of him.

Clement was treated at the Pinedale Medical Clinic later that day and reportedly will be OK.

This is the third grizzly incident in the Mountain West region this hunting season. Two other bears were killed in self defense in Idaho and Montana.

The Bridger Teton National Forest Service (BTNF) recently released grizzly bear guidance on recreating in western Wyoming this fall. The agency said the chance for bear encounters in the fall increases partly because “as bears prepare for hibernation, they begin foraging around the clock to take in as many calories as possible. This time of year, berries are often an important part of their diet.”

While recreating, the BTNF recommends controlling pets, staying in groups, making noise and having bear spray readily available.

This gets trickier with hunting though, a sport where one intentionally is quiet and often not in groups. The BTNF suggested staying within sight of hunting partners, learning bear signs, avoiding areas with bear-food sources, and to keep in mind that the presence of ravens and scavengers often means carcasses and/or gut-piles that could attract bears.
Natural Resources & Energy grizzly bearsHuntingbear attackSublette County
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan

