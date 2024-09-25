Scientists begin bear captures for population research in Grand Teton National Park

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Biologists will be capturing grizzly bears and black bears in Grand Teton National Park this fall. The hope is to gather more data about the two populations.

The average visitor might not notice any changes, since trap sites will be away from established roads, hiking trails and backcountry campsites. Bright warning signs will be posted where the captures are taking place.

The park asks that the public respect the closures and stay away from those areas, both for their own safety and the safety of the bears.

Biologists from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team use natural food sources, like road-kill elk, to bait bears into traps made of culverts and sedate them. The scientists then collect blood and hair samples, weigh and measure the bears, and set them up with ear tags and GPS radio collars. The bears are given time to fully recover before they are released on-site.

The Endangered Species Act requires that the area’s grizzly bear population is routinely monitored. This summer, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pushed back their decision about removing grizzlies from the endangered species list for six more months. They’re planning on releasing a decision by January 2025. Wyoming’s state attorney criticized the delay and Gov. Mark Gordon has advocated for grizzly bear management to be returned to the states.

The captures in Grand Teton National Park start on Sept. 26 and will go until Nov. 15.