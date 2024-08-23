Press release from the Governor’s office about wildfires in Wyoming

Editor’s note: Sign up for Code Red Emergency Alerts to receive notices directly on your mobile phone.

Governor Gordon Details Wildfire Suppression Efforts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has marshaled all available resources to fight fires this summer, including five significant wildfires burning today within Wyoming, focusing on preservation of life, property and containment. Fire crews are utilizing extensive ground and aerial resources to attack each of these fires to slow growth and protect threatened structures.

“Confronting fires of this size and battling against Mother Nature’s forces takes significant dedication from those on the frontlines. Thank you to all who are fighting these fires – both volunteer and full-time firefighters – you are protecting our livelihoods, homes, and landscapes,” Governor Gordon said. “Jennie and I send our prayers to everyone impacted.”

The following is a question and answer update on the status and resources being utilized to fight Wyoming’s wildfires as of the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 23.

What should the public do?

If in the vicinity of an active wildfire, the public should monitor the fire’s status through your local communication channels. Follow all emergency guidance. Stay clear of the fire to allow firefighters to safely access and suppress the fires.

What resources is Wyoming utilizing to fight these wildfires?

The Governor has provided all available state critical fire resources, including:

Wyoming State Forestry helicopter and helitack firefighters

Two Single Engine Air Tankers

Wyoming Smokebusters

Numerous state staff who are providing operational and administrative support.

Wyoming is cooperating with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, who are providing aviation resources, including:

Very Large Air Tankers (VLATs)

Large Air Tankers (LATs)

Single Engine Air tankers (SEATs)

Scooper planes

On the ground, Wyoming is coordinating with all local fire districts and emergency personnel, state, federal and county engines, county and private dozers and blades, all working these fires on the frontline protecting their communities.

Wyoming has also activated our state-to-state forest fire compact agreements to access local and state resources from other western states and is coordinating with the Rocky Mountain Area Coordinating Group to access additional federal resources from across the nation.

Why hasn’t the National Guard been activated?

The National Guard is standing ready to assist in supporting county, state, and federal wildfires with evacuation support, road closures, and other health and safety matters related to the fires. Due to federal restrictions, all federal, state, and county firefighting resources must be exhausted before National Guard firefighting resources can be requested.

Why are the fires so difficult to contain?

Last year’s welcome moisture resulted in an abundance of available fuel for fires. This fuel on the ground combined with Wyoming’s winds make for large, fast-moving fires that are particularly challenging to firefighting efforts. The state is experiencing storm systems that bring with them lightning and sometimes little or no moisture. Another factor is the high number of fires throughout the west which are stressing firefighting resources throughout the country.

How many fires are burning in Wyoming?

There are five large wildfires in Wyoming, with many smaller fires still not 100% contained. This amounts to about 270,000 acres burning.

1. Fish Creek Fire: Bridger-Teton National Forest

Approximate amount burned: 10,000 acres

2. House Draw Fire: Johnson County

Approximate amount burned: 165,000 acres

3. Flat Rock Fire: Campbell County

Approximate amount burned: 45,000 acres

4. Constitution Fire: Campbell County

Approximate amount burned: 20,000 acres

5. Remington Fire: Sheridan County/Southern Montana

Approximate amount burned: 185,000 acres, 30,000 in Wyoming

How does this fire year compare to others?

Currently, Wyoming is experiencing an average number of wildfires but an above average amount of acres burned. Last year was a well below average fire season, due to the above average amount of moisture. In 2024 to date, Wyoming has had 522 wildfires that have burned approximately 327,700 acres. Unique to this fire season is the fact that the majority of the wildfires have burned on private rather than federal lands.

What are the plans for recovering the landscape?

Wyoming will focus on recovery efforts and bring in all available resources once the fires are contained. Federal partners will aid in this recovery; the USDA is offering disaster assistance to help private landowners and producers cover loss and recovery . To be eligible for recovery, producers are required to document losses. Additional recovery resources are being identified. The Legislature will have to consider what additional aid or support the state will provide to those impacted.

-END-