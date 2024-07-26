Fire danger continues to increase throughout Wyoming, bringing increased restrictions

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fire danger is continuing to rise throughout the state as summer progresses. Fire restrictions are in place across much of Wyoming, with recent bans in Yellowstone National Park and Devil’s Tower National Monument.

The fire danger rating in Yellowstone was raised to “very high” on July 25 and fire restrictions will go into effect on Saturday, July 26. No campfires in the backcountry are permitted, even in fire rings. Campfires are allowed in fire rings in frontcountry campsites, but they must be monitored and left cold to the touch.

Crews in Yellowstone National Park have responded to and controlled four fires in the last week, all of which were caused by lightning.

No fires are permitted at Devil’s Tower National Monument and smoking is only allowed in vehicles or paved parking lots. In both parks, fireworks are not allowed.

Fire danger is also rated “very high” on the Wind River Reservation and fire restrictions remain in place. Open fires and campfires aren’t allowed, unless they’re for a ceremony or a sweat.

On most Bureau of Land Management public lands, campfires are only allowed within agency-provided grates at developed recreation sites.