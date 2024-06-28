Genesis Alkali workers in contract negotiations in Sweetwater County

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Union workers for one of the largest producers of soda ash in the world are in contract negotiations in Sweetwater County.

According to Green River Star reporting, the workers are asking for inflation-adjusted wage increases from their employer, Genesis Alkali. Also, paid sick leave and a number of other increased safety standards at work. This includes addressing over exposure to silica dust, which can cause lifelong black lung disease.

The weekly newspaper reports that nearly 300 people came out in support a week ago at the company’s headquarters, just west of Green River.

More demonstrations took place this week as negotiations continue, according to Sweetwater Now. Workers and the company have until June 30 to reach an agreement. Workers told the online news site that there’s a possibility of a strike otherwise.

Genesis Alkali mines Trona and produces it into soda ash. It’s used in things like glass and baking soda. The company employs almost a thousand people in Sweetwater County, although not all are union members.