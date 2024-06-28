Fire danger bumps up to “moderate” for Teton region before July 4

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fire danger has been raised to “moderate” for the Teton area. That includes Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge. The increase is due to warmer and windier conditions, and the fact that grasses, shrubs and trees are drying out. There’s no fire ban in place for the moment.

With Fourth of July coming up, Teton Interagency Fire managers also want to remind visitors and locals that fireworks are a no-go. Fireworks aren’t permitted in Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the National Elk Refuge, or in Sublette and Teton counties.

A press release from Teton Interagency Fire stressed that campfires should never be left alone and should be completely extinguished at the end of use.

“Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient,” the agency wrote. “The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just the red ones, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Before leaving the area, the campfire remains must be cold to the touch.”

As for the rest of the state, Johnson, Natrona, Platte and Weston counties have all issued Stage One Fire Restrictions. That means fireworks are prohibited and campfires can only be at residences or campsites in a fire ring.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire website to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place in the Teton area. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.

To learn more about restrictions throughout the state, go to the Wyoming State Forestry Division website.