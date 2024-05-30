© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Calling all aspiring anglers: Free Fishing Day is June 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:13 AM MDT
A person wearing a green sun-shirt and orange pants stands knee deep in a sparkling lake, casting a fly-fishing line into the water. On the far side of the lake are lots of pine trees and two steep rocky cliff bands.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
An angler casts out into a backcountry lake in the Wind River Mountains.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Ever wanted to try your hand at fishing but haven’t wanted to go through the process of getting a license? Look no further: June 1 is Free Fishing Day, meaning anyone – residents and non-residents too – can fish throughout the state for no cost.

Towns around Wyoming are hosting events to get kids casting on Saturday, from Kemmerer to Rock Springs to Cody. Many of the get-togethers will provide free fishing equipment for folks to take home with them. Wyoming State Parks will also be waiving daily use fees to any of their fishable sites, including spots like Boysen and Buffalo Bill State Parks.

All normal Wyoming Game and Fish regulations, restrictions and closures still apply. Anglers can check out the agency’s interactive fishing guide for help with planning their fishing adventures.

Free Fishing Day doesn’t extend to Yellowstone National Park or the Wind River Reservation. Meanwhile, Grand Teton National Park will participate, as fishing there is regulated according to Wyoming state laws and requires a Wyoming fishing license.

The event, which is designated by Wyoming Game and Fish, kicks off National Boating and Fishing Week. If you’re planning to get out in a boat, all watercraft must be inspected for Aquatic Invasive Species before launching into lakes and rivers around the state.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy FishingWyoming Game and Fish DepartmentyoutheducationYellowstone National ParkGrand Teton National ParkWind River Reservation
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Related Content