Calling all aspiring anglers: Free Fishing Day is June 1

Ever wanted to try your hand at fishing but haven’t wanted to go through the process of getting a license? Look no further: June 1 is Free Fishing Day, meaning anyone – residents and non-residents too – can fish throughout the state for no cost.

Towns around Wyoming are hosting events to get kids casting on Saturday, from Kemmerer to Rock Springs to Cody. Many of the get-togethers will provide free fishing equipment for folks to take home with them. Wyoming State Parks will also be waiving daily use fees to any of their fishable sites, including spots like Boysen and Buffalo Bill State Parks.

All normal Wyoming Game and Fish regulations, restrictions and closures still apply. Anglers can check out the agency’s interactive fishing guide for help with planning their fishing adventures.

Free Fishing Day doesn’t extend to Yellowstone National Park or the Wind River Reservation. Meanwhile, Grand Teton National Park will participate, as fishing there is regulated according to Wyoming state laws and requires a Wyoming fishing license.

The event, which is designated by Wyoming Game and Fish, kicks off National Boating and Fishing Week. If you’re planning to get out in a boat, all watercraft must be inspected for Aquatic Invasive Species before launching into lakes and rivers around the state.