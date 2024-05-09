Public meetings set for next week for Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate hikes 

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Rocky Mountain Power will be holding a series of public meetings next week for its customers. That’s because the electric company is proposing increasing its rate.

The main one is a 12.3 percent increase. The company says it’s because the cost of providing electricity last year was more than they expected.

A second proposed rate increase has to do with a federal tax benefit that’s coming to an end, causing rates to go up 4.2 percent. All in all, the average Wyoming customer could end up paying about an extra $16 extra per month starting in July.

Public meetings are scheduled for:

Casper: Monday, May 13 from 4-7 p.m at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center

Laramie: Tuesday, May 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn

Rawlins: Wednesday, May 15 from 4-7p.m. at EconoLodge

Riverton: Thursday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Riverton

Rock Springs: Friday, May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex Cody: Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Cody at Buffalo Bill Village