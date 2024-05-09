© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Public meetings set for next week for Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate hikes 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:41 PM MDT
Rocky Mountain Power

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Rocky Mountain Power will be holding a series of public meetings next week for its customers. That’s because the electric company is proposing increasing its rate.

The main one is a 12.3 percent increase. The company says it’s because the cost of providing electricity last year was more than they expected.

A second proposed rate increase has to do with a federal tax benefit that’s coming to an end, causing rates to go up 4.2 percent. All in all, the average Wyoming customer could end up paying about an extra $16 extra per month starting in July.

Public meetings are scheduled for:

Casper: Monday, May 13 from 4-7 p.m at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center

Laramie: Tuesday, May 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn

Rawlins: Wednesday, May 15 from 4-7p.m. at EconoLodge

Riverton: Thursday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Riverton

Rock Springs: Friday, May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex Cody: Tuesday, May 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Cody at Buffalo Bill Village
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
