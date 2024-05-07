Game and Fish’s annual Gray wolf report shows population is up in Wyoming

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) released their annual Gray wolf report this week. Overall, the department said things are looking pretty good.

The population is up and livestock conflicts are down. The agency estimated that at the end of 2023, there were about 352 wolves statewide, with over half in the northwest corner. That corner includes Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, which are closed to hunting, and the Trophy Game Management Area, which has set hunting seasons. The statewide population is up from 2022, which was at 338 wolves.

Game and Fish said this is testament to Wyoming’s ability to manage the species. This annual report comes as there are lawsuits trying to put the wolf back on the Endangered Species List – which would restore federal control of the species in Wyoming. The lawsuits came shortly after news broke about a recent alleged wolf torture incident in Sublette County in late February that sparked international outrage.