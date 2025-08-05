Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 5

Eleven Big Horn High School drama students recently returned from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports eight of those students received a superior or excellent rating at the International Thespian Festival for acting, singing, stage management, and marketing. A superior rating is in the top 10% of the country, while an excellent rating is in the top 20%.

Not one but four Natrona County High School graduates will be attending service academies this fall. Kavin Hoff will be attending the Naval Academy Prep School, Gavin Bright will be attending the Naval Academy, and Jameson Munari will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point. Kyra Randolph was accepted into three academies, but ultimately chose West Point. It’s unusual for one graduating class to have so many service academy-bound members.

A Spokane soccer player will be keeping a family tradition alive this fall. WyoSports reports Jennah Wanner’s father used to play and then coach University of Wyoming football. At first, she wanted nothing to do with her father’s alma mater. But after UW scouted her for soccer and she visited Laramie, she fell in love. She was the only early-enrollee freshman for the women’s soccer team and makes her debut this fall.