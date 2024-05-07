First ‘non-resident’ specific shed antler season opens tomorrow

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Those who aren’t Wyoming residents will get a chance to pick up shed antlers starting Wednesday morning, May 8th at 6 a.m.

The non-resident shed antler hunting season exists in much of southern and western Wyoming.

Normally the season opener for everyone is May 1st. But new laws gave Wyoming residents a one-week head start this year for the first time ever. On opening day for residents, many were surprised by how many fewer people showed up compared to past years. However, that was the intent behind the law. To enforce the new laws, Game and Fish largely relied on prior education, and the honor system.

For the past week residents have been scouring the landscape for antlers, so it’s hard to say if very many will be left for non-residents.

Non-residents are also required to purchase a $21.50 conservation stamp to hunt for shed antlers.