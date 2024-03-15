Yellowstone National Park updates bear management areas for safety reasons

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is making changes to bear management areas to increase safety as grizzly bears start coming out of hibernation.

The park is creating a new bear management area in the Hayden Valley where visitors will not be allowed to go off-trail during part of the summer. The Mary Mountain trail in this area will remain open throughout the open season.

On the West side of the park, Yellowstone decommissioned the Firehole bear management area because there has been fewer grizzly conflicts there.

On March 3, skiers spotted the first grizzly bear of the year in the North Central part of the park. Male grizzlies come out of hibernation first followed by females and their cubs in April and early May.

The park reminds visitors that all of Yellowstone is considered bear country. Carrying bear spray is advised.