Yellowstone National Park seeks public feedback on aquatic invasive species proposals

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is asking the public to weigh in on proposals to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Officials are considering requiring some boats, including sailboats, to dry for 30 days before entering park waters. Another proposed measure could include prohibiting boats where mussels have been found from launching.

Zebra and quagga mussels have been reported in waters within a day’s drive of the park.

Comments are being accepted until April 5. A decision is anticipated this spring.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
