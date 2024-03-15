Yellowstone National Park seeks public feedback on aquatic invasive species proposals

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is asking the public to weigh in on proposals to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Officials are considering requiring some boats, including sailboats, to dry for 30 days before entering park waters. Another proposed measure could include prohibiting boats where mussels have been found from launching.

Zebra and quagga mussels have been reported in waters within a day’s drive of the park.

Comments are being accepted until April 5. A decision is anticipated this spring.