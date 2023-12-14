Christmas bird counts help find unique birds and collect data on declining populations

December is a big month for bird enthusiasts. Every year there are Christmas bird counts across the country – 23 of them in Wyoming. There’s actually more to the counts, then just outdoor, holiday fun.

Zach Hutchinson, the community science coordinator at Audubon Rockies, helps lead the annual tradition in the state. He said a lot of bird populations have dropped since the 70s.

“We're talking over 94 percent population loss in Pinyon Jays – that's 6 percent away from extinction,” he said about the crestless, blue jay bird that lives in western Wyoming. “We're very close to a big tipping point, there is consideration for this species to be listed.”

So understanding where they live and what habitat they use could make a difference in saving the population. Hutchinson added that counting them at the same time every year can help with those data points.

A newer bird count that started last year is taking place in the Torrington area as it’s been a bit of a bird counting desert.

“So it gives us that snapshot of wintering birds. And we just don't have that for that area right now,” Hutchinson said.

He added that there’s some birds in Torrington that the rest of the state doesn’t get to see in the winter.

“We get Snow Goose out there and then Ross's Goose,” he said. “We get Canada Goose, Cackling Goose – we get that pair which is very similar looking and are a little tough to ID at times.”

The unique array of birds in this area is partly because of the mild winters that leaves a lot of bodies of water open longer, but also there’s more grain crops.

“So you've got corn fields and maybe some wheat fields and things like that out there that these birds can come in and then they'll pick up the waste grain that's leftover on the ground after harvest,” Hutchinson said.

The Torrington count is this Sunday, Dec. 17. If you want to get involved or join a Christmas bird count in your community you can find more info here.