Game and fish forecasts good elk hunting but some tough pronghorn and mule deer conditions

Some of the state’s big game hunting seasons kick-off in September, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is offering a forecast .

Pronghorn and mule deer tags were significantly cut this year, especially in western and southwest wyoming. Breanna Ball, WGFD public information officer, said this was due to the high mortality in some of the herds after the harsh winter. Additionally, hunting seasons in these areas have also been shortened and no fawns or does will be offered.

“Hunters should expect some tough hunting conditions in the Green River, Lander, Jackson and Pinedale regions and should expect to see significantly fewer deer on the landscape,” Ball said.

But, on a brighter note, Ball said it will be a great year for an elk harvest, as almost all herds are at or above population objectives.

“Elk numbers remain at or above objective in all herds across the state for the most part,” she said. “So most seasons continue to be liberal in terms of length and license issuance to address the growing elk population.”

She added that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is on the rise in some elk herds, and hunters are a big part of collecting more data on the lethal disease. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. Those who submit samples from their elk will be entered in a raffle for outdoor gear. Mandatory CWD samples from hunters exist in hunt areas 41, 47, 88, 89, 157 and 171.

“So in these areas, hunters must submit a CWD sample to game and fish,” she said.

Another positive note is the wet spring and summer across the state has created rich habitat for wildlife.

“What we're really hoping is that this will result in an improved winter survival and from production for next year, which is something our mule deer and pronghorn populations could use,” Ball said.