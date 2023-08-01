Pinedale residents comment on new elk feedground draft management plan

Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) officials met with residents in the western part of the state last week, looking to answer questions and hear feedback on the new draft elk feedground management plan .

A few dozen Pinedale residents gathered to hear about the state’s plan that outlines how the 22 elk feedgrounds in western Wyoming will be managed going forward. It is the first time the state is explicitly outlining these details and is the result of 60 stakeholders who did not necessarily agree on much collaborating over the past few years.

The main takeaway is that deadly diseases, like Chronic Wasting Disease and Brucellosis, are a big issue amongst those elk herds, and reducing their reliance on feedgrounds could help.

But, ranchers fear that elk will then look for food in their hayyards and spread disease to their livestock.

“Brucellosis right now could break any single ranch in Sublette County,” said local rancher Mike Vickrey to the officials. “As you go forward with this, I just want you to keep in mind that, while it may not affect the industry as a whole, there will be somebody out there that it could break.”

Officials said protecting ranchers is a top priority. In fact, it is one of the plan’s ‘sideboards’ – specifying any actions taken with feedgrounds will consider and mitigate impacts on ranchers.

“This is not the plan to put livestock producers out of business, nor is it a plan to result in any kind of added economic burden to livestock operators,” said John Lund, Pinedale WGFD wildlife specialist.

Another ‘sideboard’ the department will honor is elk population objectives that are supported by the public.

How this all will be executed will be different for each feedground area and will be outlined in the coming years.