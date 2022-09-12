© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Natural Resources & Energy

Growing grapes in Wyoming? Lander symposium will up your game.

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT
wine.jpg
University of Wyoming
/
UW Extention
Workshop in Sheridan visiting the UW Research and Extension Center Vineyard.

Wyoming's growing season is great for growing wine grapes. The University of Wyoming Extension is holding a grape gathering Sept. 17 in Lander for those interested in learning how to grow their own grapes. Topics covered will include instruction on how to work with Wyoming’s soil and how to establish your own vineyard for either casual or commercial growers.

Jeremiah Vardiman is with the UW extension office. He said there are benefits to Wyoming’s climate to cultivating grapes.

“That's probably the biggest shock to people, that I hear, is really we can do that here. And the answer is yes, as long as we can pick the right cultivars to grow, which are called hardy, hybrid grapes,” he said.

He also said he will be teaching participants how to work with Wyoming’s climate, and cold weather can actually be a good thing.

“That freeze disrupts our pest cycles here. So, our winters are beneficial. Our drier climates benefit from keeping that [bugs] out. And we can also just grow some really good, good grapes, specifically wine grapes tend to do the best here,” he said.

Vardiman said there is a lot of interest in growing grapes in Wyoming, but other than commercial vineyards like Table Mountain Winery in Torrington, it's still a small market.

This is a part of a Department of Agriculture grant awarded to the UW extension project to cultivate more interest in the crop.

Natural Resources & Energy UW extensionWyoming WineWyoming AgricultureDepartment of Agriculturegrapes
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
