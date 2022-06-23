© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Natural Resources & Energy

Wyoming’s fire season will likely be above average

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published June 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT
Fire in the Snowy Range Mountains

Wyoming’s State Forester is concerned about the upcoming fire season. Bill Crapser said he expects an above average fire season from July through October.

Crapser told Wyoming Public Radio that the biggest area of concern is the southern part of the state.

“The Laramie Peak, and then the prairie to the north and the east of that is looking where it probably has the most potential,” said Crapser. “That can change with some good storms and some good rain. But that's kind of where we're really focusing a lot of concern.”

Crapser said in recent years fire danger has also increased as more people have moved into forested areas. He urges people to create a defensive space around their homes in those areas. He’s also concerned that the number of firefighters is diminishing.

I think people are looking at other opportunities where, quite honestly, it’s not quite so brutally hard work that they’re doing every day,” said Crapser.

He added eight out of ten fires in Wyoming are caused by individuals. He urges people to do simple things like making sure campfires are extinguished and being careful not to park hot cars on high grass to avoid triggering a fire.

