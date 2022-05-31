© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Natural Resources & Energy
Mountain News Bureau 2
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 31, 2022 at 9:21 AM MDT
Jason Bechtel
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month.

State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered.

Idaho Fish and Game said it killed two mother grizzlies and three yearlings on May 21 and 25 in Island Park after they had gotten used to human food.

Two of the bears had previously been relocated or flagged as nuisances. The other three had become aggressive toward humans after snacking on food left on porches or unsecured dumpsters, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

While Fremont County, where Island Park is located, has an ordinance requiring garbage be kept away from bears, neighboring Teton County in Wyoming is going a step further.

County commissioners there will soon ban bird feeders and require all residents to use bear-safe dumpsters. They’ll also block the planting of new, non-native fruit trees that could potentially attract the animals.

Local business owner Taylor Phillips was one of several people who supported the Wyoming ordinance during the April hearing.

“It will further put [Jackson Hole] on the map and really encourage responsible tourism,” Phillips said.

About 730 of the endangered bears live in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes part of Idaho.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Natural Resources & Energy grizzliesgame and fishgreater yellowstone ecosystemwildlife management
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
