Museum Minute: Artist’s depiction of modern pickup truck evokes scenes from westward migration

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:14 PM MST
Robert Seabeck’s painting depicts a red pickup truck pulling a camper. He says this is the modern version of the covered wagon.
Whitney Western Art Museum
Robert Seabeck’s oil painting, “Fall Scene,” was made in 1979. The painting was anonymously donated to the Whitney Western Art Museum.

Wyoming-based artist Robert Seabeck references history in some of his works depicting the contemporary American West.

Whitney Western Art Museum Curator Susan Barnett described his painting, “Fall Scene.”

“An oil on canvas that shows what today looks like a vintage pickup,” Barnett said.

“But when it was painted in 1979, it was probably fairly new. This red pickup truck is pulling a blue and white camper [that] also looks pretty retro. The pickup truck is in a parking lot. You can see the yellow lines, and behind it are some trees.”

Barnett adds, “‘Fall Scene,’ according to the artist, is today's image of the covered wagon that brought the pioneers to Wyoming, and it offers a window into the popular culture of today's West in summer.”

Seaback has also depicted wildlife, flowers and landscapes in his works. He began painting at the age of 12 and lives in Laramie, Wyoming.
