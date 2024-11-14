© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: A Western artist portrays people and places as they appear to be

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:41 PM MST
A painting depicts 4 Native American men leaning against a wall.
Whitney Western Art Museum
“The Council Meeting” painting by Gerald Cassidy, 1929.

Many Western artists have portrayed Native Americans in traditional regalia like feathered headdresses.

Susan Barnett, the curator of the Whitney Western Art Museum, said early 20th century artist Gerald Cassidy’s works tended to portray people in a less staged way “at least with the appearance of observed reality.”

She described his painting “The Council Meeting.”

“These men that he is portraying, this council meeting, he's calling it, they're certainly not sitting at a council table. They're not even sitting in a circle,” she said. “They're leaning against a wall and seem to be just kind of looking out and thinking. One of them is smoking a cigarette, and they're wearing a combination of Western dress and blankets thrown over their shoulders.”

Cassidy portrayed people and places of the American Southwest. He was a founding member of the Santa Fe artists’ colony.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
