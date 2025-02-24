Anti-abortion lawmakers want to get involved in Wyoming’s court case — again

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Abortion opponents are asking to provide additional arguments in Wyoming’s ongoing legal battle over the right to have abortions.

The state is currently defending its two near-total abortion bans before the Wyoming Supreme Court. And now, some state lawmakers and an anti-abortion nonprofit say they want to add more “medical literature.”

That includes Right to Life Wyoming, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), Speaker of the Wyoming House Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) and Vice Presidents of the Senate Tim Salazar (R-Riverton).

It’s just their latest attempt to get involved in the case. They’ve also tried to “intervene” or become another party only to be denied by the courts.

This time around, they filed a proposed amicus , or “friend of the court,” brief. It asserts that life begins at fertilization and that abortion can harm women’s health.

The doctors and nurses fighting to protect access, however, say abortion is safe, and being forced to carry a pregnancy to term comes with greater health risks.

A Teton County district judge also rejected many of the arguments of the abortion opponents late last year, ruling that the near-total bans are unconstitutional.

The Wyoming Supreme Court is now considering the state’s appeal of that ruling. The justices will decide whether to consider the additional anti-abortion arguments.

A group of Wyoming doctors, including two retired physicians and three active OB/GYNs, also filed proposed amicus briefs where they argue “abortion on demand” is not essential healthcare.

The abortion access advocates have until March 20 to submit their arguments. A trial on the broader case is expected this spring.