Jackson physician elected to the board for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming

Dr. Martha Stearn was recently elected to the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. The organization provides education, care, and support programs for patients and caregivers throughout the state.

Dr. Stearn is an internal medicine specialist and the medical director of the Geriatric Connections program at St. John’s Health in Jackson, which was founded in 2020. The program brings together professionals from different parts of the medical world to provide balanced, holistic care to those with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s an honor to join the Association’s board in Wyoming,” said Dr. Stearn in a press release from the organization. “Community awareness of Alzheimer’s disease is a priority.”

Nearly seven million people in the U.S. live with the disease and roughly one in every nine people age 65 and over have Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, Wyoming is home to more than 10,000 people living with Alzheimers and that number is estimated to increase by 30 percent by next year.

“Dr. Stearn’s willingness to join our board is important for multiple reasons,” said Debra Antista-Bianchi, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. “First, she brings extensive medical expertise in our field to our board. In addition, she adds a credible, respected voice to our board from the northwest part of our state, helping broaden our representation in an area less familiar with the programs and services the Association offers at no charge to Wyoming residents.”