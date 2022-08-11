State starts offering Monkeypox vaccines as preemptive measure

The Monkeypox vaccine is available in Wyoming on a targeted and limited basis. Monkeypox is rare disease that is rarely fatal but can be unpleasant, painful and cause serious illness in some people.

While there is no documented case in Wyoming, the virus has been spreading throughout the country. Some cities are declaring a public health emergency.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said they are trying to get an understanding of the need in the state.

“We don't have an estimate of that. And we don't have an estimate of how many people will be interested in receiving the vaccine, who are eligible at this point. So this is how we're starting out,” she said.

The Wyoming Department of Health said those eligible for the vaccine need to either live or work in Wyoming, have multiple sexual partners or anonymous partners who are male or assigned male at birth. Symptoms include a rash, chills, fever, headaches and tiredness.

Deti said they are now focusing on the group of people that the disease is currently spreading among.

“We can, you know, maybe try to prevent the spread among the people who are most likely to be spreading it in connection with this current outbreak. We want to make it clear that anybody can get monkeypox,” said Deti.