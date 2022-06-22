© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Stories, Stats, Impacts: Wyoming Public Media is here to keep you current on the news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for anyone six months and older

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT
800px-pfizer-biontech_covid-19_vaccine__2020__e.jpg
U.S. Secretary of Defense
/

COVID-19 vaccinations were recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are available for anyone six months and older.

The Wyoming Department of Health's Kim Deti said local clinics are starting to receive those vaccination doses and parents who are interested should call their local public health office.

"We're at the point now where those vaccines that we have been telling you are safe and free and effective, they're now available for anyone six months and older," said Deti. "And that's something we definitely want to encourage people to take advantage of, and for parents to look out for for their younger children."

Detailed information about COVID-19 vaccines for children, including questions and answers for parents about safety and potential side effects, is available from the CDC .

Deti said despite the different phases of this pandemic, vaccines are still the most effective way to keep yourself and your family members healthy.

"Protecting yourself from that serious illness, keeping yourself out of the hospital, and helping to make sure to help the folks that do really have that hard time with the disease," said Deti.

She said vaccines are available throughout the state and people should check if their age category qualifies for a booster.

Kamila Kudelska
Kamila Kudelska
