GM Update Articles

Stay informed with the latest updates from Wyoming Public Media's General Manager Christina Kuzmych. This is a collection of articles on federal and state funding of public broadcasting and WPM, updates on freedom of the press and First Amendment issues, and other topics affecting public broadcasting. Some articles are sent to us by our listeners.

1/21/2026

This is a sample of articles about the Joint Appropriations Committee vote to defund Wyoming Public Media. Most articles invite public comment.

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2026/01/20/wyoming-public-media-scrambling-after-state-push-to-defund/

https://laramiereporter.substack.com/p/lawmakers-question-wyoming-public

https://oilcity.news/community/wyoming-community-2/2026/01/19/gov-gordon-warns-of-long-term-risks-as-wyoming-lawmakers-pivot-to-austerity/

https://www.insideradio.com/free/wyoming-s-appropriations-committee-votes-to-defund-wpr/article_3c366997-0afa-4ca7-8897-77e93925173a.html

1/21/2026

The NPR vs Trump lawsuit is still pending.

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/the-npr-and-colorado-public-media-radio-stations-that-took-trump-to-court.php

1/13/2026

Today the State Joint Appropriations Committee voted to cut the $800K annual UW appropriation to Wyoming Public Media. This is the first step in the 2026 legislative session. More information about this topic is in the FAQS link.

List of representatives LINK

List of senators LINK

TRANSCRIPT LINK

260113 JAC motion to defund WPM.mp3 Listen • 6:59

1/8/2026

NPR provided a statement following the closing of CPB, reflecting on its contribution to the public broadcasting system.

NPR Reaffirms Commitment To Independent Journalism Following CPB’s Closure. | Story | insideradio.com

1/5/2026

After defunding by Congress, CPB continued bringing projects to their conclusion and negotiating music rights for the system, which it accomplished. Now the board voted to close operations.

https://cpb.org/pressroom/corporation-public-broadcasting-board-votes-dissolve-organization-act-responsible

https://apnews.com/article/public-broadcasting-pbs-npr-b68f441c227ec7e076c038821b4a5931

12/20/2025

Assistance to the most vulnerable stations impacted by federal cuts is coming from Public Media Company, a public media support organization.

Public Media Bridge Fund announces initial round of grants - Current

12/12/2025

Arkansas public television is overseen by a state commission. The commission voted to sever ties, leaving the state without

over-the-air public television.

https://apnews.com/article/arkansas-public-television-sever-ties-56ec111ffcc4de431d6fd06ba0df8e40?utm_source=firefox-newtab-en-us

12/8/2025

PBS CEO Paula Kerger talks about public television and its future after Congressional defunding. Stresses the value of donors.

PBS CEO Paula Kerger on Budget Cuts and the Future of Public TV - Business Insider

12/5/2025

The NPR vs Trump lawsuit over President Trump's Executive Order against NPR and PBS was heard and is pending a ruling.

NPR, Colorado stations present case for blocking Trump’s executive order - Current

12/17/2025

Comedian John Oliver's impression of how CPB funding cuts affect the American media landscape gained traction. Advisory: Language, graphics

Opinion: Three things public media should steal from John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ episode - Current

12/8/2025

Dismantling the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) affects more than just station and network budgets. CPB was the repository of public broadcasting's history and data.

Opinion: Why lost CPB data is a blow to our public service - Current

12/5/2025

On 12/4/25, NPR's lawsuit addressing President Trump's Executive Order against NPR was heard in court. Decision pending.

NPR fights Trump's executive order against public media : NPR

12/5/2025

The New York Times sues the Defense Secretary over a ban on credentialed journalists reporting even unclassified material.

New York Times sues Defense Secretary Hegseth over media policy : NPR

12/2/2025

Tribal stations were hit the hardest in the Congressional funding cuts to CPB. This story illustrates the inside thinking at a neighbor station in Colorado.

https://www.wuft.org/2025-12-02/after-federal-funding-cuts-tribal-radio-station-says-silence-is-not-an-option

11/25/2025

President Trump continues to call out reporters whose questions he finds inappropriate.

Trump lashes out at reporter, highlighting a pattern of attacking press he dislikes : NPR

11/18/2025

A settlement has been reached between NPR and CPB on the management of the national interconnection system that is the backbone delivery of programming.

https://www.npr.org/2025/11/17/g-s1-98208/npr-reaches-settlement-protecting-public-radio-distribution-and-first-amendment-rights

11.15.2025

To help defray federal funding loss, PBS holds an auction of beloved Bob Ross paintings.

https://www.npr.org/2025/10/08/nx-s1-5566744/bob-ross-paintings-auction-public-media

11.14.2025

BBC apologizes to President Trump over a misleading edit stemming from his January 6, 2021 speech on the mall in Washington D.C. [WPM carries BBC programming on Wyoming Public Radio and Classical Wyoming]

https://www.npr.org/2025/11/14/nx-s1-5608004/bbc-apology-trump-speech

11.13.2025

Former FCC commissioners challenge current FCC Chair Brendan Carr's interpretation of Journalistic integrity.

A bipartisan group of former FCC commissioners wants to take away Brendan Carr’s biggest weapon against journalism | Nieman Journalism Lab

10.19.2025

FOX News, Secretary Pete Hegseth's former employer reacts to new Pentagon rules impacting reporting on the Pentagon.

https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/post/news-organizations-including-hegseths-former-employer-fox-reject-new-pentagon-reporting-rules/

10.19.2025

NPR's Tim Bowman's response to new Pentagon Press rules that impact access. Why he turned his press pass in.

https://www.npr.org/2025/10/14/g-s1-93297/pentagon-reporter-opinion-press-policy

10.16.2025

NPR interview on the topic of new Pentagon Press rules.

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/nx-s1-5574190

10.15.2025

New Pentagon Press rules impact reporting.

9/28/2025

NPR contests a decision the Corporation for Public Broadcasting made affecting the national interconnection infrastructure that connects public radio stations.

https://www.npr.org/2025/09/27/nx-s1-5554882/npr-federal-funds-decline-clashes-cpb

9/22/2025

Senator Ted Cruz warns FCC Chair Brendan Carr about going too far in censoring Jimmy Kimmel .

Ted Cruz says conservatives “will regret” Trump’s FCC chairman going after Jimmy Kimmel - The Texas Tribune

9/19/2025

FCC Chair Brendan Carr believes that the FCC should have a role in controlling the speech of broadcasters. President Trump agrees.

https://www.npr.org/2025/09/19/nx-s1-5546764/fcc-brendan-carr-kimmel-trump-free-speech

8/30/2025

Emergency alerting was a primary funding function of CPB when funding was frozen. It affects rural stations in particular. (WPM applied for CPB/FEMA grants to serve Wyoming rural communities and highway travelers who do not have access to television — that's several million individuals, taking tourist traffic into consideration.)

Public broadcasters say emergency alert funds are in danger : NPR

8/28/2025

Wyoming PBS announced a $500K challenge grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation. Separate from the Foundation, Wayne Hughes Jr. owns the Cowboy State Daily publication.

https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-economy/2025-08-28/hughes-charitable-foundation-gives-500-000-to-wyoming-pbs

8/28/2025

Tribal stations are not seeing the $9.4 million Senator Mike Rounds negotiated with budget director Russell Vaught in exchange for Rounds' vote on the rescission bill.

Tribal radio stations wait on $9M pledged in congressional handshake deal • North Dakota Monitor

8/27/2025

Public broadcasters are keeping an eye on Alaska, where "rural" has a meaning all in itself and service to public is critical.

After Vote To Defund, What Will Happen To Alaska's Public Radio Stations? | Story | insideradio.com

8/19/2025

Six major foundations join to help stations that are on the brink of collapse. $36.5 million commitment will target the most vulnerable stations where loss of federal funding spells closure. Tribal and rural stations are in this mix. Priority is with stations that are the sole news and emergency provider in their signal area.

https://knightfoundation.org/press/releases/foundations-commit-36-5-million-in-emergency-funding-to-protect-public-media-in-vulnerable-communities/

Multiple Organizations Team Up To Fund Public Radio. | Story | insideradio.com

8/15/2025

During defunding debates, much was said of tribal stations that would be most deeply affected by cuts. This article describes how tribal stations (and other similar stations) are operating with budget cuts.

How tribal radio stations are preparing for a future without the Corporation for Public Broadcasting | Nieman Journalism Lab

8/14/2025

This article describes the intricacies involved in handling music rights for the public broadcasting system of stations. CPB handled this for all stations, and rights are prepaid, but not indefinitely.

Pubmedia leaders plan for future of music licensing agreements without CPB - Current

8/8/2025

This is an opinion piece from Michael Steele, former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Republicans had a point about media bias. But they’ve gone too far.

8/1/2025

After 60 years of public service, CPB is winding down activity as a result of federal funding loss.

https://thehill.com/media/5432389-corporation-for-public-broadcasting-shutting-down/

https://cpb.org/pressroom/Corporation-Public-Broadcasting-Addresses-Operations-Following-Loss-Federal-Funding

CPB Begins Wind-Down After Funding Eliminated. | Story | insideradio.com

Statement from Katherine Maher, NPR President & CEO, on Closure of Corporation for Public Broadcasting : NPR

8/1/2025

This article points out the deep infrastructural nuance of the public broadcasting network, and how ad-hoc solutions can create problems rather than solve them.

Why a senator’s side deal to protect tribal stations might not be enough - Current

7/31/2025

The Senate did not include restoration of CPB funds in its appropriations bill. This affects the possibility of getting some funding restored in 2026—something CPB hoped for.

Senate appropriations bill advances without funds for CPB - Current

7/24/2025

This is an interview (audio) with Steve Oney, a chronicler of NPR history. It provides background that led to today's rescission environment.

https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2025/07/24/npr-funding-history

7/22/2025

Edith Chapin, NPR editor-in-chief stepping down.

https://www.npr.org/2025/07/22/nx-s1-5476192/npr-news-chief-edith-chapin-to-step-down-congress-funding-trump

7/20/2025

Immediate reaction to the rescission passed in the House. In their zeal to punish NPR and PBS, representatives and senators punished their own local stations located in their states.

Rescission of CPB funds seen as devastating blow to localism - Current

7/20/2025

Purely rural stations will feel the the biggest brunt of rescission defunding.

Public media cuts hit some rural areas that voted for Trump : NPR

7/19/2025

This short piece reflects a European perspective on the rescission of funds to public broadcasting.

US House passes Trump plan to cut billions for public broadcasting and foreign aid | Euronews

7/19/2025

This is an article about the Rescission from The Hill. The cuts affect not only public broadcasting, but a number of global aid organizations.

https://thehill.com/business/budget/5409384-trump-public-media-foreign-aid-cuts/

7/18/2025

Statement from Pat Harrison, CEO Chair.

https://cpb.org/pressroom/CPB-Statement-Congress-Approval-Rescission-Package-Eliminating-CPB-Funding

7/18/2025

Statement from NPR Chair Katherine Maher on loss of funding.

Unprecedented Rescission Bill Defunds Public Media : NPR

7/17/2025

The House got the Bill today and voted for rescission. Public Broadcasting lost its forward funding.

https://www.npr.org/2025/07/18/nx-s1-5469912/npr-congress-rescission-funding-trumphttps://www.npr.org/2025/07/18/nx-s1-5469912/npr-congress-rescission-funding-trump

7/17/2025

The Senate voted to cut public broadcasting. Because of an added amendment, the Rescission Bill goes back to the House today (Thursday).

https://www.npr.org/2025/07/17/nx-s1-5469904/npr-pbs-cuts-rescission-senate-vote

https://www.yahoo.com/news/senate-votes-cut-9-billion-063232136.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall

7/16/2025

The Senate advanced the President's request to defund public broadcasting on a 50/50 vote. J.D. Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote.

https://www.npr.org/2025/07/15/g-s1-77572/npr-pbs-funding-rescission-congress

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/senate-rescissions-package-foreign-aid-npr-pbs-funding/

7/14/2025

The Senate votes on the rescission bill this week. President Trump threatens to withhold his support from any Republicans who votes against the legislation.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5399409-senate-to-vote-on-rescissions-package/

7/14/2025

Some rural state Republicans are having a hard time defending the loss of public broadcasting in their states.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/rural-state-republican-senators-push-back-on-defunding-public-media/article_f030a411-d712-4a90-bb04-6a870ef1d1b6.html

7/13/2025

The Impoundment Control Act that allows a president to propose rescissions to previously approved expenditures by Congress. Some basic information.

https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-budget/trump-rescission-proposal-builds-on-illegal-impoundments-would-undermine

7/9/2025

Op-ed from two veterans who interned at NPR. NPR and networks like WPM provide intern opportunities to students and others interested in working in public media.

After leaving the military, NPR’s public service mission gave us a new opportunity to serve - Poynter

7/9/2025

Statement from municipal and emergency services providers in opposition of the rescission to funding for public broadcasting.

Emergency Stakeholder Letter to Congress | American Coalition for Public Radio - July 9

7/9/2025

CPB Board Chair Ruby Calvert weighs in on the eve of the Senate Appropriations Committee recommendations and Senate vote on rescission of funding to CPB. Vote expected next week.

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2025/07/08/guest-column-we-need-to-save-public-media/?

7/8/2025

The Big Beautiful Bill was passed by the House and Senate, attention now shifts back to President Trump's rescission request with a July 18th passage deadline. Not all Senators are on the same page.

Senate GOP plots how to move Trump’s $9.4B clawbacks request - POLITICO

6/25/2025

Senate Appropriation Committee Chair, Susan Collins, framed the purpose of the hearing in her opening statement.

https://www.appropriations.senate.gov/news/majority/senator-collins-opening-statement-at-hearing-on-presidents-rescissions-package-request

6/25/2025

Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Trump's rescission request affecting NPR and PBS funding, and by extension, local station funding.

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/25/nx-s1-5445236/senate-hearing-rescissions-international-aid-npr-pbshttps://www.npr.org/2025/06/25/nx-s1-5445236/senate-hearing-rescissions-international-aid-npr-pbs

6/25/2025

Senate Appropriations Hearing on President Trump's rescission request that defunds NPR and PBS. (full audio)

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-omb-director-vought-testifies-on-trumps-rescission-request-in-senate-hearing

6/25/2025

Senator Maria Cantwell's (D-WA) report on effect of defunding on emergency and public safety response in America.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/report-public-media-cuts-could-leave-millions-in-the-dark-during-disasters/article_ba355deb-6e35-4045-a102-5ecc16ec7d2c.html

6/21/25

NPR vs. Trump lawsuit acquired 29 Amicus Brief station filers in addition to several outside groups.

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/21/g-s1-73908/member-stations-states-and-organizations-file-friend-of-the-court-briefings-in-support-of-public-media

6/19/2025

Response from Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis to WPM Public Advisory Council's letter urging a vote not to rescind funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

https://npr.brightspotcdn.com/21/de/d306a1244674b152da504b1052ee/lummis.pdf

6/19/2025

Response from Wyoming Senator John Barrasso to WPM Public Advisory Council's letter urging a vote not to rescind funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

https://npr.brightspotcdn.com/82/5b/0ff1a2b24d91983a27926f16e760/johnbarrasso.pdf

6/18/2025

The rescission to defund NPR and PBS passed the House and is now in the Senate's hands. Wyoming Public Media's Public Advisory Council Members wrote a letter to Wyoming Senators Barrasso and Lummis, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Susan Collins urging a vote against rescission of funds to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

https://npr.brightspotcdn.com/88/73/701e4d144c90898cbfdb0ea0b8f0/wpm-pac-letter-to-wy-senators-13-june-2025.pdf

6/14/2025

Wyoming delegation wants to defund NPR and PBS. This has implications for public broadcasting in Wyoming. Wyoming Public Media and Wyoming PBS are affected.

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2025/06/13/wyoming-delegation-supports-defunding-pbs-npr-and-a-foreign-aid-agency/

6/12/2025

The House voted to claw back the previously approved funding for public broadcasting. On to the Senate.

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/12/g-s1-72452/statement-from-katherine-maher-npr-president-and-ceo-the-house-voted-to-claw-back-federal-funding-intended-for-public-broadcasters-around-the-country

https://clerk.house.gov/evs/2025/roll168.xml

6/12/2025

The House is voting today on clawbacks to funding for public broadcasting. Then it's the Senate's turn.

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/12/g-s1-72223/public-media-funding-up-in-the-air-as-house-prepares-to-vote-on-claw-backs

6/11/2025

This is a letter Emergency Service Stakeholders sent to Congress to convince lawmakers of the value of public broadcasting during local emergencies.

https://docs.google.com/document/u/2/d/e/2PACX-1vSWSfZk2Ocm8VAvJIBkd9j8LkjGmwUX7Z1cJ0ENqixQBmOq3piPBhtELkusU31Hmelm-vywCK7_Kqrk/pub

6/9/2025

Rep Mark Amodei (NV) joined Rep Dan Goldman (N.Y.) to urge the administration to reconsider its proposal to cut $1.1 billion from CPB.

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2025/06/09/congress/gop-opposition-to-public-media-funding-cuts-00394568

6/9/2025

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss recognized the independence of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

https://cpb.org/pressroom/Court-Recognizes-CPB-s-Independence-Board-Members-Remain

6/6/2025

WPM operates in a rural state with 13% of our funding generated by federal (CPB) sources. But we still have individual, institutional, and corporate sources that support our almost $4 million operating budget. There are stations in the west that are both rural and tribal. A cut in federal funding decimates them, leaving swatches of the US without media.

What defunding public media would mean for the West - High Country News

6/5/2025

The decision to take back $1.1 billion previously appropriated funding will probably take place in the House next week.

Trump plan to defund NPR & PBS divides Republicans and Democrats : NPR

6/3/2025

President Trump asked Congress to take back $1.1 billion of money it already appropriated to NPR and PBS for the next two years.

https://www.npr.org/2025/06/03/nx-s1-5418080/pbs-npr-trump-rescission-public-broadcasting

https://www.govexec.com/management/2025/06/trump-wants-congress-slash-94b-spending-now-defund-npr-and-pbs/405772/

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/06/03/white-house-asks-congress-to-codify-9-4b-in-doge-cuts-to-foreign-aid-npr-pbs-00382872

5/31/2025

PBS, and a rural Minnesota station filed a lawsuit to challenge President Trump's May 1, 2025 Executive Order to defund NPR and PBS. (The CPB vs. Trump challenge emanating from Trump's firing of 3 CPB Board members is still pending.)

https://www.npr.org/2025/05/30/nx-s1-5418084/pbs-and-minnesota-public-tv-station-sue-trump-white-house

5/27/2025

NPR, Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio filed a lawsuit to challenge President Trump’s May 1, 2025 Executive Order on public media.

NPR and Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR Statement : NPR

https://variety.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/npr-v-trump-lawsuit.pdf

5/19/2025

CPB amends by-laws after President Trump fired board members.

https://current.org/2025/05/facing-trump-threat-cpb-amends-bylaws-to-protect-directors-from-removal/

5/19/2025

Alaska Senator Murkowski's comments on defunding public broadcasting. Wyoming closely resembles Alaska in terrain, dispersed populations, and signal delivery difficulties.

https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/press/release/senator-murkowski-reiterates-her-support-for-public-broadcasting

5/18/2025

CPB Board Chair responds after the CPB vs Trump hearing and ruling.

Wyoming’s Calvert, national broadcast chair, says NPR needs more perspectives

5/18/2025

NPR CEO Katherine Maher republishes changes and commitments the network made to the American public.

NPR’s editorial enhancements and our commitment to serving the American public.

5/15/2025

CPB vs Trump. A federal Judge in D.C. heard the legal challenge to Trump's firing of 3 CPB board members. Will rule in June.

https://www.npr.org/2025/05/15/nx-s1-5397965/cpb-trump-lawsuit-court-pbs-npr-public-broadcasting

5/12/2025

DOGE tries to visit Corporation for Public Broadcasting HQ.

DOGE tried to embed in the Corporation for Public Broadcasting : NPR

5/8/2025

Ready To Learn PBS production terminated by Department of Education. This affects children's programming on television.

https://current.org/2025/05/cpb-tells-stations-to-stop-ready-to-learn-work-following-termination-by-department-of-education/

5/8/2025

Legal experts comment on viability of President Trump's Executive Order.

https://current.org/2025/05/experts-say-trumps-cpb-order-should-have-no-legal-effect/

5/7/2025

NPR's response to article written by Uri Berliner, former NPR senior editor. (updated April 10, 2025)

https://www.npr.org/2024/04/09/1243755769/npr-journalist-uri-berliner-trust-diversity

5/3/2025

Wyoming's delegation offers views on defunding NPR and PBS.

Wyoming Delegation Supports Trump’s Order To Defund NPR And PBS | Cowboy State Daily

5/2/2025

PBS CEO Paula Kerger responds to President Trump's Executive Order to the CPB and its funding to NPR and PBS.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/pbs-chief-slams-trumps-executive-order-aiming-to-cut-federal-funding-for-pbs-and-npr-as-unlawful

5/2/2025

This is NPR's response to President Trump's Executive Order to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and its funding to NPR and PBS. This affects WPM programming and operations.

https://www.npr.org/2025/05/02/g-s1-64016/npr-statement-on-white-house-executive-order

5/1/2025

President Trump issued an Executive Order to CPB to cut NPR and PBS funding.

https://www.npr.org/2025/05/02/nx-s1-5384790/trump-orders-end-to-federal-funding-for-npr-and-pbs

4/30/2025

NPR CEO Katherine Maher's appearance on The Daily Show. This interview articulates NPR mission in a short segment.

https://youtu.be/2vFpPBeh0kA?si=KJKxnUnbcyaIKCL7

4/29/2015

President Trump tries to fire 3 Corporation for Public Broadcasting board members. CPB sues.

https://www.npr.org/2025/04/29/nx-s1-5381045/cpb-board-members-trump-lawsuit-npr-pbs

4/23/2025

The Trump administration's effort to dismantle Voice of America was temporarily blocked and may be appealed.

https://www.npr.org/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5372530/voa-trump-radio-free-asiahttps://www.npr.org/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5372530/voa-trump-radio-free-asia

4/23/2025

In related media, Bill Owens, longtime head of CBS's 60 Minutes resigned, as the network's parent company addresses a settlement with President Trump over his lawsuit focusing on an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

https://www.npr.org/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5372733/60-minutes-bill-owens-cbs-trump-paramounthttps://www.npr.org/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5372733/60-minutes-bill-owens-cbs-trump-paramount

4/18/2025

WGCU has one of the original architects of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 living in their community. At 100 years old he reflects on the original intent of President Johnson and the administration, and the continuing relevancy today.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5qsv4imoq7o9yx6vv434y/Robert-Hilliard.mp4?rlkey=hbsocjf6vv91f7evrsrjplhbk&st=mq6js0xa&dl=0

4/18/2025

NPR CEO Katharine Maher's interview on ATC talking about the value of federal funding to NPR and stations.

https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/2025-04-16/npr-ceo-katherine-maher-addresses-future-of-federal-funding-for-public-media

4/18/2025

Wyoming's Ruby Calvert was featured in an interview in Cowboy State Daily. Read what she has to say about CPB defunding.

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2025/04/16/public-broadcasting-chief-says-cuts-devastating-trump-says-pbs-very-biased/