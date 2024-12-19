Wyoming's governor will lead a national education policy organization starting in mid-2025

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon will chair the Education Commission of the States (ECS) starting in July of 2025. The national nonpartisan organization’s goal is to help create effective education policy in states.

ECS alternates between a Democratic and Republican governor every two years.

“Now more than ever, as the incoming administration emphasizes the power of states when it comes to education, it will be critical to ensure state education leaders and policymakers have reliable, nonpartisan information and resources, as well as opportunities to share insights to inform their decision making,” said ECS President José Muñoz. “Gov. Gordon has prioritized innovation in education throughout his term as governor.”

Muńoz pointed to Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education,or RIDE, initiative as an example of the governor’s commitment to education.

RIDE focuses on students gaining experiences through collaboration with the community and parents. Gordon has said it creates a more personalized and engaging learning environment.

As chair of the ECS, Gordon will be able to pick a priority initiative for the organization.

