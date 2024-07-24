Lab School to stay on UW campus for another year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A kindergarten through eighth grade school will have one more year on the University of Wyoming’s campus.

The UW Board of Trustees voted to extend an agreement with the Albany County School District to house the Lab School. This comes after the school district failed to sign a new contract with UW last year, saying they couldn’t settle on issues like security and staff costs.

Lab School backers had hoped the university would extend for two years.

“The move away from a long-term Lab School future on UW’s campus does not diminish the university’s desire to work together on a stronger, broader partnership with the district to promote the best interests of both parties and, most importantly, Wyoming students,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We welcome further discussions about the future and are committed to deepening the relationship between the school district and UW, through the College of Education as well as with other units of UW, with potential areas of collaboration ranging from languages to computing.”

The Lab School has been housed on UW’s campus in some form since 1887, as the place where UW taught teachers how to teach.