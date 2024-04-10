Vigil planned for teen who was stabbed to death at Casper mall

A vigil to honor a young teen who was stabbed and killed at a mall in Casper is set for Thursday night.

Bobby Maher, 14, died Sunday following an altercation at the Eastridge Mall. Two underage suspects have been charged as adults with his stabbing, according to reporting by the Cowboy State Daily.

Hundreds of people have posted memorials and blue lights and hearts – his favorite color – for Bobby on social media. He’s remembered as a kind and welcoming presence at Dean Morgan Middle School, as someone who stood up for others and an avid basketball player.

The vigil is planned to begin at 7:30 P.M. Thursday at the David Street Station in Casper.

A GoFundMe and meal train have been established to assist Maher’s family.