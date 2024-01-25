Wyoming Department of Education launches tool for districts to share curriculum with parents online

On Tuesday, The Wyoming Department of Education launched an online tool where parents can see what their kids are being taught in schools. The curriculum transparency page is on the department’s website.

The head of the department, Megan Degenfelder, says parents can see state requirements by grade level and what kinds of primary materials, like textbooks, local teachers are using.

“Parents of course have the right to direct their child's education and they also have the right to know what their child is learning and the right to expect that it’s free from political bias,” she said.

The resource is part of the department's strategic plan for education reform in Wyoming.

Degenfelder says schools are not required to fill out the template, but she hopes districts will participate. So far, seven districts including ones in Park and Sheridan Counties have shared their curriculum online.