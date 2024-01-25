© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Department of Education launches tool for districts to share curriculum with parents online

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM MST
Wyoming's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder speaking from an event in Cody.
Olivia Weitz
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder answers questions about the new curriculum resource at a launch event at Cody High School in Park County.

On Tuesday, The Wyoming Department of Education launched an online tool where parents can see what their kids are being taught in schools. The curriculum transparency page is on the department’s website.

The head of the department, Megan Degenfelder, says parents can see state requirements by grade level and what kinds of primary materials, like textbooks, local teachers are using.

“Parents of course have the right to direct their child's education and they also have the right to know what their child is learning and the right to expect that it’s free from political bias,” she said.

The resource is part of the department's strategic plan for education reform in Wyoming.

Degenfelder says schools are not required to fill out the template, but she hopes districts will participate. So far, seven districts including ones in Park and Sheridan Counties have shared their curriculum online.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is the Northwest Wyoming Reporter and Producer for The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and attending festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
