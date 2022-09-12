Casper Pride collecting books for future LGBTQ library

Casper Pride is collecting donations for a new LGBTQ library. The organization is looking for a physical location for the upcoming free service. They hope the library will help better support Casper's LGBTQ community.

Mallory Pollock, the executive director of Casper Pride, said they are seeking out all sorts of book donations from different genres.

“We would seek anything that people have found helpful to them in their coming out. We've had some people say, ‘I'm not sure I should donate? These are just like young adults. And the main characters is part of the queer community.’ We don't know what kind of impact that could have on someone,” she said.

Pollock said Casper Pride conducted a survey on the demographic they serve and results said the group should focus on suicide, bullying prevention and youth support. She wants to eventually start a resource center for LGBTQ people in central Wyoming. The resource center would provide free programming and a gathering space, to help Casper Pride tackle the priorities in the survey.

Pollock said she’s excited to help other towns in Wyoming start similar programs.

“If anyone out there part of the queer community needs help, or a connection or resource, and there's nothing in their town at the moment. Find us,” she said.

The group is, also, supporting Casper's LGBTQ community by creating the Casper Pride Guide . A guide of businesses that are LGBTQ friendly. To be on the guide training requirements must be met.

Pollock has received two boxes of donated books so far.