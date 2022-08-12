© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Education

Library group having Star Trek fundraiser in Casper to support literacy

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published August 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT
star trek.jpg
Courtesy of Friends of the Natrona County Library
/

The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are raising money by selling Star Trek books and collectables this weekend. The collection will include around fifty boxes of books and comics as well as commemorative plates, dolls, and DVDs.

Friends of the Natrona County Public Library Sharyle Good has been a librarian for 40 years.

“Our purpose is really to support literacy in the community and largely through the public library. But we do a lot to support the literacy efforts throughout the community as well,” she said.

Last year, their organization donated around $38,000 to the Natrona Public Library and $3,000 to Wyoming Reads.

Good said there are other specialty Items as well.

“We have some autographed items that's limited. These plates too. So it's not just books,” she said.

Those interested must sign up for one of 90 slots to attend the sale this Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Friends of the Natrona County Public Library has existed for around 50 years.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
