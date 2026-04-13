When We Were Young and Unafraid - Jackson

Riot Act, Inc. invites audiences to kick off the summer season with a powerful and thought-provoking production of When We Were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem, running May 14–16 and May 21–23 at 7:00 PM nightly in Riot Act Studio 305 at the Center for the Arts.

Set in the early 1970s, before Roe v. Wade and the Violence Against Women Act, this timely and resonant play tells the story of Agnes, who has transformed her quiet bed and breakfast into a secret refuge for survivors of domestic violence. When a new arrival, Mary Anne, begins to influence Agnes’s college-bound daughter, Penny, tensions rise. As the feminist movement gains momentum beyond the walls of Agnes’s home, she must confront her own beliefs about the women she has long sought to protect.

Directed by Macey Mott, the production features a talented cast of local performers, including Morgan Balavage, Mason Marshall, Maggie Perkins, Sarah “Frankie” Valley, Lilli Weeks.

Tickets are available in advance at www.riotactinc.org or at the door. Prices are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

Audience members can enjoy concessions, as well as Riot Act, Inc.’s signature Mocktail, available before each performance and during intermission.

Following Friday night performances, attendees are invited to stay for special talk-back sessions featuring the cast, crew, and local experts. Representatives from Community Safety Network will be present to provide information, resources, and support.

Content Consideration: This production contains adult language, simulated sexual content, and discussions of domestic violence. Parental guidance is advised.

For more information, please contact info@riotactinc.org.

We look forward to seeing you at the theater!

This project is made possible in part by generous support from Your Old Bill’s and a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council.