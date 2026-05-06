MOVEMENT FOR MOBILITY - Jackson

This series will be taught by Sarah Hemphill, DW staff and certified Pilates instructor. Sarah has trained in the Moving Through Parkinson’s modality with the Center for Healthy Aging at Colorado State University and has 7 years of experience working with older adults. This class series is rooted in creative movement practices adapted for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. While the methodology was developed for people with Parkinson’s, the class is suitable for a wide range of mobility issues including Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis, and the general limited mobility associated with aging.

WEDNESDAYS

March 4, 11, 18, April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6

1:30-2:30PM

Participants will focus on balance, coordination, spatial awareness, and creative expression. Each week introduces new movement ideas while revisiting and deepening previous skills, encouraging both continuity and mastery. This class combats the isolation experienced by some in this demographic by fostering social connection while supporting physical and emotional well-being.