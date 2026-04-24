In Caring Company: Community Conversation - Lander

Join Sarah Wilzbacher, Anam Cara Caregiving Founder and Director of Care, and Jill Moeller, Enhabit Hospice Social Worker, for a community conversation about the barriers that keep us from asking for help as we age and care for our elders—and what becomes possible when we build a team and access support.

As Wyomingites, we often prize self-reliance. But when caregiving enters the picture, that same drive for independence can quietly become a trap—isolating us from support that could sustain quality of life through aging and caregiving.

Together, we’ll explore:

Why asking for help is so hard—and why it matters so much

How to recognize when self-reliance turns into isolation and deficit

What opens up for caregivers and loved ones when support is accepted