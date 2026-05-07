Heart Mountain Art Opening - Powell

You're invited to the opening of a new public artwork at The Nature Conservancy's Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve! The event, celebrating the opening of a bird-themed art installation entitled “There Are Many Ways to Look Closely at the Land,” is free and open to all.

Meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments and learn about birds that are as unique and diverse as this sagebrush landscape they call home. The artworks include cleverly incorporated inscriptions about natural connections community members have seen in the Sagebrush Sea and shared with us in our community art workshop. What will you discover within the artworks?

Please RSVP so we can plan refreshments accordingly, thanks!