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Heart Mountain Art Opening - Powell

Heart Mountain Art Opening - Powell

You're invited to the opening of a new public artwork at The Nature Conservancy's Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve! The event, celebrating the opening of a bird-themed art installation entitled “There Are Many Ways to Look Closely at the Land,” is free and open to all.

Meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments and learn about birds that are as unique and diverse as this sagebrush landscape they call home. The artworks include cleverly incorporated inscriptions about natural connections community members have seen in the Sagebrush Sea and shared with us in our community art workshop. What will you discover within the artworks?

Please RSVP so we can plan refreshments accordingly, thanks!

Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming
307-332-2977
p.mettenbrink@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/events/wyoming-celebration-red-canyon-ranch/

Artist Group Info

Austen Camille
Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve
1357 Road 22
Powell, Wyoming 82435
307-754-8446
emily.buckles@tnc.org
https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/heart-mountain-ranch/