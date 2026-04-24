Critical Thinking Symposium: A More Beautiful Question with Warren Berger - Laramie

CRITICAL THINKING SYMPOSIUM

There are GOOD questions, and then there are BEAUTIFUL questions. Join the Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning for the Critical Thinking Symposium on Monday, May 11, 2026, 9am-2pm in Coe Library, Rm. 506.

Keynote Speaker: Warren Berger, author of A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas.

Also featuring Jill Cermele of Drew University, and UW's Meg Van Baalen-Wood, Rick Fisher, Shelby Hutson April Heaney, Catherine Johnson, Martha McCaughey, and Caleb Hazelwood.

