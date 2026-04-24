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Critical Thinking Symposium: A More Beautiful Question with Warren Berger - Laramie

Critical Thinking Symposium: A More Beautiful Question with Warren Berger - Laramie

CRITICAL THINKING SYMPOSIUM
There are GOOD questions, and then there are BEAUTIFUL questions. Join the Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning for the Critical Thinking Symposium on Monday, May 11, 2026, 9am-2pm in Coe Library, Rm. 506.

Keynote Speaker: Warren Berger, author of A More Beautiful Question: The Power of Inquiry to Spark Breakthrough Ideas.

Also featuring Jill Cermele of Drew University, and UW's Meg Van Baalen-Wood, Rick Fisher, Shelby Hutson April Heaney, Catherine Johnson, Martha McCaughey, and Caleb Hazelwood.

University of Wyoming Coe Library, 506
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning
ellbogenctl@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/ctl/index.html
University of Wyoming Coe Library, 506
1000 E. University Ave.
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
307-766-2325
mhand4@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/libraries