Photo Essay: Gentling mustangs is a family affair for the Mantles

Steve Mantle has been working with horses since he was a kid. In 1996, Mantle bought the ranch where he and his family live and work. But he didn't plan on gentling mustangs for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) when he went to Colorado to adopt two mustang colts in 1998. During that visit, a BLM representative approached Mantle about training mustangs for adoption, and he agreed.

Since then, the Mantles have prepared more than 1,500 mustangs for adoption. The Mantles spend between eight days and eight weeks with each horse. A little less than a year ago, Mantle handed down the business to his son, Bryan Mantle. Bryan continues to gentle mustangs, while his wife, Katie, handles the business side of the endeavor.

The BLM is responsible for monitoring mustang populations across five million acres in Wyoming alone. Because mustang herds can double in size every few years, they can cause excess stress on ecosystem in dry areas, at times depleting the natural resources they need to survive.

There are more than 73,000 mustangs on BLM lands as of this report. Removing them from those lands has been a contentious practice. Not only are they cultural icons for many who live in the American West, but some Indigenous groups believe the mustangs are sacred animals.