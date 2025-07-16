Concerns grow over future funding for Wyoming historic preservation

The Wyoming Historic Preservation Office is a state office born from the National Historic Preservation Act, a federal law.

After a three-month delay, the Trump administration released 2025 funds to state historic preservation offices last week, but 2026 funding is still in question.

Brian Beadles, Wyoming's deputy state historic preservation officer, said its funding, which helps protect historical, archaeological and cultural resources, was not included in the federal budget bill ushered over the finish line last week.

"There are concerns about the future of funding for historic preservation and what will happen to us in the next several years," Beadles explained.

In a recent advocacy alert, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming warned future cuts to the office would "discourage" private investment and "hamper" economic growth by slowing or halting historic rehabilitation projects receiving federal tax credits.

Beadles noted his office reviews plans for federal projects such as pipelines and transmission lines, and ensures cultural resources, including those important to tribal communities, are being accounted for.

"A lot of what we would have upcoming for the next year would be those kinds of big federal projects that could potentially impact cultural resources," Beadles pointed out. "And making sure that we have a seat at the table for those discussions."

There are nearly 600 Wyoming listings on the National Register for Historic Places, according to the National Park Service.

