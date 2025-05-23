© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Map aims to connect Wyoming literary scene

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:04 AM MDT
A woman in a white long sleeve shirt looks at a laptop with a map on it.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
/
KHOL
Keona Blanks is the project manager for the Wyoming Literary Map and an author herself.

Keona Blanks opens her computer and zooms into a map of Wyoming populated with colorful bubbles. She clicks on a pink bubble in Park County marking the Chamberlin Inn in Cody.

Up pops a photo of the boutique hotel where Ernest Hemingway finished the manuscript for his 1932 nonfiction book about Spanish bullfighting, “Death in the Afternoon.”

It’s one of a growing number of entries on the Wyoming Literary Map, a crowdsourced online tool Blanks started to create while working as an intern for Jackson Hole Writers.

From landmarks to bookstores and book clubs, Blanks hopes the map becomes a space for writers and readers to connect; think Facebook or LinkedIn for bookworms, only you can’t pay for more visibility.

“This map just shows everyone equally on equal footing,” she said. “Small organizations, big organizations, even book clubs are represented equally.”

The map features a growing number of literary landmarks, bookstores and festivals and users can submit entries reviewed for clarity and completion.

“We wanted something interactive and visual,” she said, “to show that Wyoming really does have a vibrant literary community, even though it’s not centered around a major city.”

The Wyoming Literary Map is now live and accepting submissions.
Tags
Arts & Culture BooksAuthorMapswyoming
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
See stories by Sophia Boyd-Fliegel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content