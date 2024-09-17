Cowboy football’s first year starting quarterback, and its offense, struggle in a loss to BYU Cougars

The Wyoming Cowboys felt their crowd’s absence late in Saturday’s 34 to 14 loss to the Brigham Young University Cougars.

What started as a full stadium dwindled to sparse numbers by the third quarter.

Coach Sawvell predicted the team would need a big play early on to swing momentum their way. However, the Cowboys struggled to find their groove as their first four drives resulted in zero points and a mere 28 yards.

When asked about the slow start, Sawvel said, “Watch a basketball team that misses eight straight shots. See what they look like. That’s where we’re at.”

The second half didn’t start any hotter for the Cowboys. The first play of the second half resulted in a 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from the Cougars.

Many fans are beginning to question junior quarterback Evan Svoboda’s play making. Although Svoboda posted a career high 140 passing yards, that is far from where the Cowboy offense hopes to be. However, Svoboda found some light with his legs by running for 30 yards and two touchdowns. But those were the only scores for the Cowboys.

Sawvel expressed his support for the first year starter and admits that it is a team effort.

When asked about moving forward with Svoboda as the top option, Sawvel said, “He gives us the best chance to win right now. He’s gonna be a good quarterback and we’ve got work to do and we’ve gotta be better.”

Svoboda does have the support of the locker room. Voices from the wide receiver and offensive lineman rooms backed up the starter.

Wide Receiver Will Pelissier said, “I have full confidence in Evan [Svoboda] and I know he will be ready to go against North Texas.”

The team now sets their sights to Denton Texas, where they will take on North Texas University that is coming off of a 66-21 loss to Texas Tech University. It looks to rally on the road next week against North Texas whose defense let up 66 points in a loss to Texas Tech. The matchup looks to favor Svoboda, as the Eagles have allowed over 250 yards of passing in two of their first three games.

Following their trip to North Texas, the Cowboy’s will have a chance to prove themselves to the home crowd in a must-win rivalry game against the Air Force Academy Falcons.

