© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

In Pictures: Cheyenne Frontier Days' Grand Parade

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
A man wearing a cowboy hat watches a parade float roll past
1 of 12  — CFD WATCH.JPG
Rick Wagner, of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Committee, watches as the 89th Heels roll by in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
A woman in traditional tribal dress applies makeup before a parade
2 of 12  — CFD MAKEUP.JPG
Takara Ferris, of the Northern Arapaho tribe, Wind River Reservation, applies makeup before joining the Grand Parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
A woman in red dress riding a white horse
3 of 12  — CFD COSTUME.JPG
These two women wore classical costumes as they waved to the crowd in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
Three people dance
4 of 12  — CFD DANCE.JPG
Everybody on this parade float was dancing as they rolled down Capitol Avenue in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
Two young men, and two women, approach the camera in costume
5 of 12  — CFD STEEDS.JPG
Members of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Concessions Committee wave to the crowd from their trusty steeds, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
An evil man in a black suit and topcoat holds a stick of dynamite
6 of 12  — CFD VILLAIN.JPG
The Villain in Cheyenne Little Theatre Players' "Old Fashioned Melodrama" threatens to throw a stick of dynamite into the crowd. The crowd hisses at him, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David dudley / Wyoming public Media
A baby watches the parade
7 of 12  — CFD BABY.JPG
One-year-old Brendan Phillips was happy to watch the vehicles, floats, costumed people and horses pass in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
Four marines atop horses
8 of 12  — CFD MARINES.JPG
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps hold their flags aloft as they ride through downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
a man on a big-wheel bike
9 of 12  — CFD BIGWHEEL.JPG
This group of people rode odd bicycles, rather than horses, throughout the parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
A woman holds an American flag
10 of 12  — CFD FLAG.JPG
This member of the American Legion held the American flag high in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
A group of marching band members walk toward camera
11 of 12  — CFD CONDUCTOR.JPG
Members of Cheyenne Central High School's marching band strut their stuff in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media
A woman and a young girl in traditional tribal dress hold hands
12 of 12  — CFD HANDS.JPG
Sandi Iron Horse (left) and Marisol Addison hold hands before the Capitol building. Members of the Northern Arapaho tribe, they traveled from the Wind River reservation in Ethete, Wyoming, to join the parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024
David Dudley / Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming Public Media sent statehouse reporter and photographer David Dudley to shoot pictures of Cheyenne Frontier Days' (CFD) Grand Parade on July 23 2024.

CFD staff pull out all the stops for the Grand Parade. They bring out historic carriages and costumes as hundreds of volunteers and performers roll, stroll, trot and stomp down Capitol Ave. toward the Union Pacific train station.

Each branch of the U.S. military was represented, as were many law enforcement and fire departments with their various service vehicles. There were at least three high school marching bands in the parade, and a number of Indigenous Americans representing their tribes. American Legion members were on hand, as well as their families.

Parade watchers were treated to colorful, energetic performances. The first parade launched in 1925.

Editor's note: If you recognize anyone in the photos, we'd love to hear from you. Please drop us a line at ddudley5@uwyo.edu to share their information. We'll update the story as needed.
Tags
Arts & Culture Cheyenne Frontier Daysnative americansmilitaryAmerican West
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content