Library at Buffalo Bill Center of the West shares exhibitions and book highlights on new digital guide

A library at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody has launched a digital guide for visitors.

The McCracken Research Library released the digital guide via the Bloomberg Connects mobile app, which features arts and cultural content from hundreds of museums around the world.

“We wanted the guide to dive into what you can’t see in the museum,” said Cassandra Day, an archivist at the library. “We go into current exhibitions, past exhibitions. We have a section on new books that relate to the five museums here at the Buffalo Center of the West.”

So far the app has content from four past exhibitions, including “Yellowstone: For the Benefit & Enjoyment of the People” and one on the Buffalo Bill Dam. Current exhibitions include James Bamas’ photographs and a companion exhibit to “Advertising the Frontier Myth: Poster Art of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.”

Day said people can also listen to oral histories, browse photos of engraved firearms and learn about the people who helped make the museum and the town of Cody what it is today.

“I’m hoping we can share our collections with more people locally and around the world and really drum up some excitement for libraries and archives and the topics we collect on,” she said.

Details of events and programs put on by the library can also be found on the app. More information on how to download it can be found here. The Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West also has a digital guide on the app.