The Wyoming Arts Alliance unveils a new award honoring advocates of the arts

On February 23, The Wyoming Arts Alliance (WyAA) awarded two people for their advocacy of the arts in Wyoming. The new award, named the Wyoming Arts Champion Award, was given to Sara Sheen, an archaeologist, and Erin Taylor, a public policy expert. The executive director of the organization, Andrew Schneider, helped create the award.

“It's really acknowledging people who are champions for the arts, and not a lifetime achievement award, but to be able to give an award to people who are doing great work and continue to do that great work,” Schneider said.

According to Schneider, one in twenty-five people in Wyoming work in the creative industry. Members of the alliance believe in supporting the arts. Schneider said supporting the advocates is just as important.

“There's over 40 years of history of just incredible advocates in the Wyoming Arts Alliance community, we thought it would be fitting to recognize two individuals this year, who have very different roles in championing the arts.” Schneider said.

In addition to the award, a specially commissioned art piece was given to the awardees. The artist, Bronwyn Minton, was chosen to create the piece by the WyAA committee.

The WyAA will be taking nominations for art advocates across Wyoming for future awards.