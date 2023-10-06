© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
The Western Thunder Marching Band dedicates Saturday’s halftime show to Susie McMurry

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylor Saunders
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT
The members of the Western Thunder Marching Band spell out "WYO" on the Cowboy's football field in front of packed stands.
Sarah Gordon
Sarah Gordon

The University of Wyoming’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform a halftime show at this Saturday’s home football game in honor of Wyoming businesswoman and philanthropist, Susie McMurry. On January 28, 2023, McMurry passed away.

Over the past 10 years, McMurry donated money to the University as well as Western Thunder. Dr. Joe Carver, director of the marching band, wanted to honor McMurry’s legacy in this show.

“Susie, in particular, had an incredible love for Western Thunder Marching Band. And her support for our band was not just in spirit and in cheers, but also, she has been an incredibly generous donor to the marching band over the last decade,” Carver said.

The halftime show will include the band members spelling out her name on the field and the reveal of the new patch recently sewn onto the uniform. The patch, sewn onto the left arm, says “Susie McMurry: Play it Forward.” The band will also play the song “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

“We wanted the show to have the theme of heroes because we viewed Susie as a hero in many ways for Western Thunder,” Carver said.

He hopes the legacy of McMurry, and how she positively impacted the marching band, will be remembered for years to come.

Taylor Saunders
Originally from Casper, Wyoming, Taylor moved to Laramie, Wyoming in the fall of 2020. She is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in jazz at the University of Wyoming. She has participated in many musical ensembles on campus, including the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and the Western Thunder Marching Band. In her free time, she enjoys playing video games, watching cartoons, camping, and swimming.
