The Western Thunder Marching Band dedicates Saturday’s halftime show to Susie McMurry

The University of Wyoming’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform a halftime show at this Saturday’s home football game in honor of Wyoming businesswoman and philanthropist, Susie McMurry. On January 28, 2023, McMurry passed away.

Over the past 10 years, McMurry donated money to the University as well as Western Thunder. Dr. Joe Carver, director of the marching band, wanted to honor McMurry’s legacy in this show.

“Susie, in particular, had an incredible love for Western Thunder Marching Band. And her support for our band was not just in spirit and in cheers, but also, she has been an incredibly generous donor to the marching band over the last decade,” Carver said.

The halftime show will include the band members spelling out her name on the field and the reveal of the new patch recently sewn onto the uniform. The patch, sewn onto the left arm, says “Susie McMurry: Play it Forward.” The band will also play the song “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

“We wanted the show to have the theme of heroes because we viewed Susie as a hero in many ways for Western Thunder,” Carver said.

He hopes the legacy of McMurry, and how she positively impacted the marching band, will be remembered for years to come.

