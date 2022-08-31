© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Arts & Culture

Wyomingite and country musician Luke Bell found dead 

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT
luke bell.jpeg
Laura E. Partain
/
Luke Bell Facebook page

Country singer and Wyoming resident Luke Bell was found dead this week, following a short, albeit successful career in the music industry.

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered in Tucson, Arizona Monday, August 22, after being reported missing earlier this month. The cause of death is still under investigation. Friend’s of Bell said he struggled with bi-polar disorder throughout his life.

Bell was known for his authentic country sound, often likened to the music of a bygone era, with influences dating back to Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and George Jones.

Bell was raised in Cody, Wyo. and called the state home up until his death.

Many called him “the real deal,” as he was a rugged cowboy who became a troubadour.

He had only released one album, a self debut album titled ‘Luke Bell,’ released in 2016 after being signed to Thirty Tigers records. Even with a short music career, Bell gained fast notoriety in the country music world, with more than 2 million plays on his hit song ‘Where Ya Been?’

Tags

Arts & Culture countryMusicwestern
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Related Content